APNewsBreak: Rapper Tupac Shakur’s stepfather denied parole

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

APNewsBreak: Rapper Tupac Shakur’s stepfather denied parole

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
 
Share

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — The stepfather of late rapper Tupac Shakur has been denied parole from his federal prison sentence for leading a revolutionary group responsible for the slayings of an armed guard and two New York police officers, a Justice Department spokesman told The Associated Press.

Mutulu Shakur appeared for a parole hearing on April 7 at the federal penitentiary in Victorville, California, after serving 30 years of his 60-year sentence. The 65-year-old was arrested in 1986 for masterminding a string of deadly armed robberies in New York and Connecticut committed by a militant political group known as “The Family.”

For the first time, Shakur had been eligible for what’s considered to be mandatory parole, but his release was denied by the U.S. Parole Commission, said Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr. Federal officials declined to comment on why Shakur’s parole was denied, saying the information is not publicly releasable. Shakur will be eligible for parole again in two years, Carr said.

Although federal parole was abolished in 1987, it is still granted for inmates convicted before then. And under the rules in place at the time of his conviction, parole is considered mandatory unless the commission finds a prisoner is likely to reoffend or has frequently violated prison rules.

Other news
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship

Shakur was convicted of leading a group responsible for a series of armed robberies in New York and Connecticut, including a $1.6 million holdup of an armored truck at a mall in suburban Rockland County, New York, on Oct. 20, 1981. A Brinks security guard, Peter Paige, was killed during the heist and less than an hour later two Nyack police officers, Waverly Brown and Sgt. Edward O’Grady, were killed in an ambush after stopping a truck at a roadside checkpoint.

Shakur was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and remained on the run until he was arrested in Los Angeles.

Shakur was also charged with helping a fellow revolutionary, Joanne Chesimard, escape from a New Jersey prison, where she was serving a sentence for killing a New Jersey state trooper in 1973. An accomplice testified at Shakur’s trial that armed members of his revolutionary group had visited the prison, captured two guards and then drove Chesimard out in a prison van. He said Shakur was protecting the escape route.

Chesimard, who now goes by the name Assata Shakur, fled to Cuba and remains at large. She was granted asylum by Fidel Castro, but some U.S. officials have pushed for her to be extradited to the U.S. after the countries re-established diplomatic relations.

During his incarceration, Shakur amassed a large group of supporters, many of whom believe he is a political prisoner. They have coordinated letter-writing and phone campaigns to demand his release and also solicit donations for his legal fund.

Shakur’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

___

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1.