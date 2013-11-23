3 on Willie Nelson’s band bus hurt in Texas wreck

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Singer Willie Nelson has suspended performances until December after three of his band members were hurt when their bus plowed into a bridge pillar in East Texas during rainy conditions.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Nelson was not aboard in the weather-related accident around 3:30 a.m. CST Saturday on Interstate 30 near Sulphur Springs, 75 miles northeast of Dallas.

Nelson spokeswoman Elaine Schock says Paul English broke his ankle, his brother Billy English suffered a bruise hip and Tom Harkin has a cracked or bruised rib.

Nelson has postponed his four remaining November tour dates: Robinsonville and Jackson, Miss.; Fayetteville, Ark.; and Lafayette, La.

Trooper Sylvia Jennings says seven people were on the westbound bus, including the driver who was dealing with wet roads and high winds.

