Widow of musician Frank Zappa dies at 70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gail Zappa, the widow of music legend Frank Zappa, has died at her Los Angeles home. She was 70.

Family spokeswoman Marcee Rondan says Zappa was surrounded by her children when she died Wednesday. There’s no word on the cause of her death.

She was 22 when she married Frank Zappa, a prolific songwriter, musician and head of the band Mothers of Invention. They had four children: Moon Unit, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva.

Frank Zappa died of prostate cancer in 1993. His widow, as head of the Zappa Family Trust, continued to promote his work, putting out dozens of posthumous albums and licensing his image.