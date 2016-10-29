Rapper Pimp C’s widow removed as estate administrator

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has removed the widow of rapper Pimp C as the administrator of his estate after the rapper’s son raised concerns about the management of his father’s finances since his death.

An attorney for Chad Butler Jr., the rapper’s oldest son, told a judge that his father’s home in Port Arthur is in foreclosure, expensive jewelry is missing and various bills have gone unpaid, the Beaumont Enterprise reported (http://bit.ly/2fqzC2F ).

At a court hearing Wednesday, Josh Heinz, an attorney for Chad Butler, presented financial documents that showed Chinara Butler, Pimp C’s widow, spent $150,000 of the estate’s revenue from 2011 to 2013 and more than $80,000 in the past two years.

Public records show the estate has a $7.2 million federal tax lien and owes $5.1 million to a former manager.

“Nobody’s gotten any money,” said Heinz. “She’s on red carpets in Los Angeles and New York and these kids have nothing.”

Chinara Butler, who is Chad Butler Jr.'s stepmother, said she never kept Pimp C’s family members from using his likeness to make money.

“I have not left (Pimp C’s) kids abandoned,” said Chinara Butler, who is the mother of Pimp C’s youngest child. “I’ve invested my own money into this estate and done my best to keep Pimp C relevant.”

Pimp C, born Chad Butler, was one half of the trailblazing rap duo Underground Kingz. He died in December 2007 from an accidental drug overdose.

The 33-year-old father of three died without a last will and testament.

Chad Butler Jr. said he became increasingly frustrated last fall when Chinara Butler started promoting an album “Long Live the Pimp,” one of three posthumous albums produced since his father’s death.

Chinara Butler said she received little to nothing from the three albums.

Cherrell Rene, Chinara Butler’s manager, said her client did not oppose the judge’s ruling because managing the estate was a burden.

Chinara Butler had previously been removed as administrator for several months in 2010 after a judge found she had misapplied $150,000 worth of jewelry and could not account for certain estate assets.

Information from: The Beaumont Enterprise, http://beaumontenterprise.com