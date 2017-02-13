Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Grammy memorable moments: Adele, Beyonce, Prince, politics

By KRISTIN M. HALL
 
Share

In Beyonce’s first performance since announcing her pregnancy with twins, she shined head to toe at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in golden hues. Meanwhile Adele took the top honors and got a rare do-over on national television when she flubbed her performance, and Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, stole the show with her adorable mini-Prince outfit. Here are the top Grammy moments:

MOTHER BEYONCE

In a highly anticipated performance, the first since she announced she is pregnant with twins, Beyonce celebrated her femininity and motherhood. Clad head to toe in gold with bands around her neck, a crown and a veil, she often cradled her belly with her hands.

Although she skipped the elaborate choreography often seen in her shows, the performance was visually arresting with ghostly images of women and children dancing around her. Introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles, Beyonce looked down at her husband, Jay Z, and daughter, Blue Ivy.

She lost to Adele, who was the musical sales leader in 2016, in the top awards of the night.

Other news
FILE - Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Clawson says roughly six to eight of his players returned despite tampering efforts by other schools hoping to convince them to transfer. Clawson spoke Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason media days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson says multiple players returned despite tampering by other schools
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers

ADELE, TAKE TWO

What everyone loves about Adele is that despite her great vocal skills, she’s still nervous and makes mistakes on big stages. Last year at the Grammys, her performance was marred by a technical problem, but this time she flubbed one of her performances and asked for a do-over.

After a flawless opening performance of her superhit “Hello,” the British singer came out a second time to honor the late George Michael. But early into her somber, orchestral performance of “Fastlove,” she stopped singing, cursed and asked the band to start over, a rare occurrence on a live awards show. She explained, “I can’t mess this up for him.”

CARPOOL GRAMMYS

Late-night TV show host James Corden has made his career lip-synching with musicians in his car, so he brought a prop car into the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Corden inserted some Steve Martin-esque antics by falling through the stairs in his entrance and rapping his intro with one shoe, namedropping President Donald Trump as well as several musicians up for awards. Corden seemed adept at improvisation, even coming out in his boxers in response to twenty one pilots stripping down to their undies.

Later on, Corden brought out a cardboard car and gathered a group of musicians from the front rows to sing with Neil Diamond to “Sweet Caroline.” But among Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban and John Legend, few of the artists seemed to remember the lyrics. The skit was saved by Blue Ivy, who jumped in the scene at the end.

POLITICAL TALK

The artists on the red carpet and during the show expressed themselves about the divisive political climate in dress, song and speeches. Transgender actress Laverne Cox asked people to Google Gavin Grimm, a transgender student whose case against so-called bathroom bills will be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak sang “We the People” and ended with a line of rappers with their hands held in the air in fists shouting, “Resist.” Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, called for support of the protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Jennifer Lopez was more subtle, but clear when she called for action. “There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence and no room for fear,” Lopez said.

Katy Perry debuted a metaphor-heavy new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” about the complacency of pop music that ended with Perry and singer Skip Marley standing in front of an image of the U.S. Constitution. Singer Joy Villa walked the red carpet with President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan emblazoned on her gown, but she garnered a lot of criticism online for the obvious attention-grabbing stunt.

MARS ATTACKS

Blue Ivy wasn’t the only one channeling the Purple One. Bruno Mars dazzled in his impression of the late musical icon Prince, performing in a sparkly purple coat and wailing on a white guitar like the one Prince played. Along with Prince collaborators The Time, the medley of songs included “Jungle Love,” ’'The Bird” and “Let’s Go Crazy.” It was a fitting reminder of his incredible catalog, which was also released to most streaming music outlets the day of the Grammys.

___

This story corrects the title of the new Katy Perry song to “Chained to the Rhythm.”