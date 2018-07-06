FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Brown arrested, accused of hitting photographer

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of singer Chris Brown (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Tampa Police have released more details on the warrant issued for singer Chris Brown.

Officials Friday said Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach for hitting a photographer in April 2017 in Tampa.

The warrant alleges Brown battered Bennie Vines Jr., who was hired by a club to take photos during an event hosted by Brown.

Vines told officers that while he was snapping photos, Brown punched him. Brown was gone by the time officers arrived that night. Vines refused medical treatment, but told officers he wanted to prosecute because of a minor lip cut.

West Palm Beach is four hours south of Tampa.

6:34 a.m.

Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff’s office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.