Country music duo, 49ers combine on video ‘Hail Mary’

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Country music duo, 49ers combine on video ‘Hail Mary’

By BARRY WILNER
 
Share

NFL players’ dreams usually center on scoring touchdowns and making game-saving tackles. Then they watch videos of their performances.

It’s not that much different for musicians, particularly the husband/wife country duo of Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels.

Their big play occurred in Levi’s Stadium, home of their longtime favorite team, the 49ers. What could be better than shooting a music video for your new single, “Hail Mary,” on your team’s field — and produced by that team, as well?

“We wrote it about the time we were struggling in the music business and in our lives, and felt like, being huge football fans, we were at the point of the game when you threw a Hail Mary,” Haley says. “That is where we were in our lives.

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

“We had this insane idea and dream that if we get in touch with the 49ers, they will be open to listen to us.”

They were. Niners vice president Rob Alberino reached out and wound up not only directing and producing the video, but inviting Haley & Michaels to perform at halftime of the Monday night game with Cleveland on Oct. 7.

“Working on high-level productions like the shoot that occurred at Levi’s Stadium is something our production team looks forward to,” he says. “Anytime you can turn a world-class venue into a stage while a band like Haley & Michaels puts on a show, the final piece is amazing and that’s exactly what happened.”

Nowhere would be more fitting for the couple than Levi’s Stadium.

Haley grew up in Los Altos, California, and though her mother’s side of the family rooted for the Packers, her dad was all 49ers. She would spend weekends with her father “watching football all day,” then re-watch the games. She even went to elementary school with one of Joe Montana’s daughters.

Michaels was raised in Palo Alto, and was a standout in soccer who even played in an international tournament. He was most struck by the “class” the Niners showed under Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh and his two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Montana and Steve Young. To Michaels, the way the team reacted in defeat was as impressive as how they celebrated all those Super Bowls.

So the duo had a natural connection before they hooked up in music — and in life.

Now, as they try to make their way in a business as competitive as the NFL — recently opening for megastar Jason Aldean was a major step — Haley & Michaels are getting support from the team they’ve supported most of their lives.

“We finally are with Sony ATV (on the new label Hickory Records/RED Music) in a record deal and getting our first real shot at radio,” Michael says. “So we told the 49ers, ‘Anything you guys can do, it would be amazing to be part of it.’ They came back and offered not only play for us to play ‘Hail Mary’ at halftime on ‘Monday Night Football’ against the Browns, but Rob had also the idea to direct the music video.”

The couple went back to Levi’s Stadium, where the fog machine was in full use, their names and logo were on the video, and did 40 takes for the video.

“We’ve done everything you could want with the 49ers and the song, and now we can retire,” Michaels says as he and his wife break out in laughter.

Clearly, they have much more to shoot for, on the stage and, they hope, on the Niners’ field.

“We will always try to bring the football team into our career,” Haley says. “It was one of my favorite moments in my whole life. They had jerseys made up for us. They heard our music and ‘Hail Mary,’ and wondered how they could support us as we shared our love for the 49ers.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL