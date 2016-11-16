Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Detroit airport tempts travelers with Motown Music Tunnel

 
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Metropolitan Airport is tunneling into its namesake city’s rich musical past.

Officials with the airport in suburban Romulus say tunes by The Temptations, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and other artists are featured in the Motown Music Tunnel. The made-in-Detroit music is choreographed to light sequencing in the 700-foot tunnel separating two concourses in the McNamara Terminal.

The airport worked with Delta Air Lines on the display, which features parts of 13 songs over 20 minutes. Songs include The Temptations’ “My Girl,” The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love” and Wonder’s “Superstition.”

The airport aims to spread cheer while honoring the hometown sounds of Motown Records, which started in Detroit in 1959 and churned out scores of hits before decamping to California in 1972.