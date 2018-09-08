‘The Rascals’ guitarist Gene Cornish collapses on stage

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals collapsed on stage while performing in Montana but is expected to recover, his publicist said Saturday.

Cornish, 74, was still hospitalized but was resting comfortably after he collapsed Friday the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Melissa Kucirek said.

Kucirek said she did not know what caused Cornish to collapse.

“Gene is working with doctors to remedy (the problem) and get back to doing what he loves most,” Kucirek said in an email.

Jody Grant, programming and marketing director for the theater, told the Billings Gazette newspaper that medical personnel used a defibrillator and performed CPR on Cornish before he was taken to the hospital.

Cornish and Cavaliere had completed the first song of a concert and Cavaliere had begun playing one of the band’s 1960s hits, “A Beautiful Morning,” when Cornish collapsed.

The Rascals’ other hits included “Good Lovin,’” “Groovin’” and “People Got to Be Free.”

Cornish, Cavalier and vocalist Eddie Brigati formed the band in 1965, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .

The band was inducted into the hall in 1997.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com