Cuban musician Juan Formell of Los Van Van dies

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Cuban musician Juan Formell of Los Van Van dies

 
Share

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban musician Juan Formell, who for more than four decades was the driving force behind the big band salsa orchestra Los Van Van, died Thursday. He was 71.

An anchor on Cuban state television said Formell passed “suddenly” but did not give a cause of death.

Formell received a Latin Grammy in 2013 for excellence, on top of another one in 1999 recognizing the album “Llego ... Los Van Van.”

“My life has been entirely dedicated to music and only makes sense when people make it theirs and enjoy it,” he said upon receiving the award last year.

Other news
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2023. The Biden administration has announced the first cancer-focused initiative under its advanced health research agency. It's aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve patient outcomes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File )
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

Born Juan Climaco Formell Cortina on Aug. 2, 1942, he was a band director, bassist, composer, singer and producer over the course of his long career.

Slender and quick to smile, Formell first learned music at the feet of his father, Francisco, a flautist and pianist.

As a young man he joined various important musical groups, collaborating with Guillermo Rubalcaba, Carlos Faxas’ orchestra and the Reve group in 1967, where he made significant contributions such as the use of the electric bass and keyboards.

In 1969, he created Los Van Van, which became Cuba’s most famous big band orchestra and whose danceable tunes attracted a wide following on the island and overseas.

The lyrics of his songs told the social history of the island and reflected Cubans’ joys and concerns, always with a sense of humor and a picaresque touch.

Formell also set poems by the poet Nicolas Guillen to music and composed scores for the theater and cinema.

Many Cuban big bands that followed were heavily influenced by his sound.