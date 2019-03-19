FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Bernie Torme, guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, dead at 66

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Torme, a guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, died a day before his 67th birthday, according to his drummer.

Drummer Mik Gaffney told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Torme died on Sunday at a London hospital. Gaffney said Torme had pneumonia in both lungs and was on life support for four weeks.

Gaffney added that Torme died peacefully and was surrounded by his family. Torme, who was Irish, would have turned 67 on Monday.

Osbourne tweeted on Monday: “What a sad day. We’ve lost another great musician. Bernie was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in Peace Bernie.”

In 1979 Torme joined Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan’s band Gillan. He later joined Osbourne on tour as his guitarist.

Torme has recorded over 24 albums throughout his career as a solo artist or band member.