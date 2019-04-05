FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Prosecutor: Rapper Kodak Black accused of sexual assault

 
Share

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says rapper Kodak Black will likely have to return to South Carolina this year to face a charge of raping a woman after a 2016 concert.

A local prosecutor tells The State that Dieuson Octave, whose stage name is Kodak Black, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He says the rapper attacked an adult-age high school student in a hotel room after performing in Florence.

Although Black’s touring the Southeast, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told the newspaper Thursday the hip-hop artist will likely have to return this summer or fall.

Clements says a trial tentatively set for April has been continued. No new date’s been set.

The newspaper didn’t report if Octave has lawyers available to comment.

Black’s known for songs including “Zeze,” ’'No Flockin” and “Tunnel Vision.”

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com