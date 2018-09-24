Mexico won’t kick out Spanish-born pop singer Belinda

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Spanish-born pop singer Belinda won’t be kicked out of Mexico for getting involved in politics.

Last week a court ruled Belinda apparently violated Article 33 of the constitution, which says “foreigners may not in any way become involved in the political affairs of the country.” The executive branch can expel foreigners for that.

The court didn’t sanction the singer, but asked the Interior Department “to determine further actions in accordance with the law.”

But Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete posted a Twitter photo of himself Monday greeting Belinda at his offices.

Navarette says he “told her that Article 33 wouldn’t be applied in her case. It is used for other types of circumstances.”

During this year’s campaigns, Belinda Peregrin Schull distributed articles with emblems referring to President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.