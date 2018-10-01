FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fire at Venice’s La Fenice brought quickly under control

 
Share

MILAN (AP) — A fire in Venice’s rebuilt La Fenice opera house was swiftly brought under control Monday, 22 years after a blaze had destroyed the famous theater.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that the fire broke out early Monday in a technical room that was under 24-hour surveillance as a precaution following the fire in 1996, which was ruled as arson.

A dozen firefighters responded to the fire, containing it quickly. Two were treated and released for smoke inhalation.

The theater’s general manager, Fortunato Ortombina, told ANSA that the fire was caused by the theater’s backup power system.

He said the extent of damage was still being assessed.

No concerts were scheduled Monday.

Performances in the main theater are expected to resume as scheduled Thursday while two concerts scheduled in the smaller Sale Apollinee for Tuesday have been moved to another location.

The theater, originally constructed in 1792, hosted world premieres of such conductors as Verdi and Rossini. After being destroyed, it reopened in 2004, built substantially as it had been before the fire.