FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Drake tops Spotify’s 2018 list with 8.2 billion streams

By MESFIN FEKADU
 
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no surprise, but Drake is the king of Spotify: He is the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year globally.

Spotify announced Tuesday that the rapper earned 8.2 billion streams in 2018. He also has the year’s most-streamed album and song with “Scorpion” and “God’s Plan.”

Drake is also Spotify’s most-streamed artist of all-time.

Following Drake on the 2018 list of top artists are Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran, who was Spotify’s most-streamed artist last year.

No women made the Top 5, but Ariana Grande ranks first among female artists globally on Spotify. She’s followed by Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Drake not only has the year’s top song, his hit “In My Feelings” came in fifth on the list. “Sad!” by XXXTentacion, who died in June, came in second. Malone has the third and fourth most-streamed songs with “Rockstar” and “Psycho.”

Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is the second most-streamed album behind Drake’s “Scorpion.” XXXTentacion, Lipa and Sheeran round out the Top 5.

