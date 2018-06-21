FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

France’s presidential palace hosts electronic music show

 
PARIS (AP) — The courtyard of the French presidential palace was converted into a giant dance floor for one evening on the country’s Music Day.

The Elysee Palace hosted an unprecedented electronic music show on Thursday that 1,500 people who registered on the presidency’s website got to attend for free.

Guests could enjoy food and alcohol-free beer while listening to five French acts. They included electro artists Kavinsky and Busy P, who are regarded as global ambassadors of the house music genre known as French Touch.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, made a brief appearance to shake hands with spectators.

Since its first edition in 1982, the Music Day Festival has evolved into an evening of outdoor concerts at cultural sites and on street corners across France.