Ex-3 Doors Down bass player arrested, drugs, weapons found

 
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) — One of the founding members of the rock band 3 Doors Down is back in jail after guns and drugs were seen in his Mississippi home.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, in a news release, said 46-year-old Todd Harrell, the band’s original bass player, was arrested Friday at his St. Martin home. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

Authorities say they were responding to an alarm and when they arrived, Harrell’s wife told deputies they argued and it turned physical. While there, deputies saw guns and drugs in the home. The sheriff’s department got a search warrant and Harrell was arrested.

He’s now facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence simple assault.

Harrell previously served two years in prison for causing a deadly 2013 crash in Nashville.