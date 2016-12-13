Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Singer Joe Ligon of gospel group Mighty Clouds of Joy dies

 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Joe Ligon, the dynamic frontman of the Grammy-winning gospel group Mighty Clouds of Joy, has died. He was 80.

His manager, Isaac Lindsey, said Monday that Ligon died on Sunday in Georgia. Ligon’s death also was confirmed by his former booking agent Ricky DeRae.

Ligon was born in Troy, Alabama, but moved to Los Angeles and started the gospel quartet in the 1950s. They were influenced by R&B groups such as The Temptations, as well as the Rev. Julius Cheeks, a Los Angeles singer known for his baritone voice and onstage antics.

The original members of the band include Johnny Martin, Elmo and Ermant Franklin, Leon Polk and Richard Wallace. They won back-to-back Grammy Awards in 1978 and 1979 for best soul gospel performance, traditional, and again in 1991 for best traditional soul gospel album.

Other news
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city again drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure

“Steal Away to Jesus” was their first recording in 1960, with their first album debuting in 1961 on Peacock Records.

With a singing style derived from Southern Baptist churches, Ligon would shout, scream and jump into the crowds, which he called “cuttin’ the fool,” and would deliver sermons in between songs. Among Mighty Clouds of Joy’s most popular songs: “Time,” which crossed over to the R&B charts in 1974, and “Mighty High,” a 1975 disco hit.

They become the first gospel act to ever appear on “Soul Train,” which earned them criticism among traditional gospel music fans.

“We were one of the first groups to do contemporary gospel. And we got stoned for it,” Ligon told The Associated Press in a 1993 interview.

Their crossover success brought them added recognition, and they opened for the Rolling Stones, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin. They played for President Jimmy Carter and toured extensively overseas.

Ligon told the AP that at the age of 56 he could hit every note that he could at the age of 18.

“Gospel singers don’t retire, you know, they just die doing what they do,” he said.

__

Online:

www.themightycloudsofjoy.org/

___

This story has been corrected to show that Ricky DeRae was a former booking agent for Ligon.