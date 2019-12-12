Muslims pray to Sufi shrine

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Hundreds of Muslim devotees gathered at a shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Dec. 9, a day that marks the death anniversary of a Persian Sufi saint who is buried almost two thousand miles away in Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani never visited the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan. But a 200-year-old shrine was built as a mark of respect towards him — a manifestation of region’s unique ties with Sufism.

On the occasion, worshippers raised their hands and cried their woes and wishes, tying dozens of multi-colored threads on the shrine’s windows, representing their prayers.

The worshippers — men, women and children — threaded through its adjoining bazaar in harsh wintry chill and converged on a wider street to catch a glimpse of a holy relic believed to be a hair strand of the Sufi saint.

Tucked in the heart of Srinagar, the region’s main city, the shrine has a history of tens of thousands of worshipers pacing around its neighbouring streets. But this years gathering marked a low attendance.

In early August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous powers and began pouring in more troops in already one of the most militarized places in the world. It imposed a security lockdown in which it harshly curbed civil rights and shuttered important mosques.

While some of the conditions have been eased, some mosques and shrines either remain shuttered or have had their access limited. The move is further deepening the anti-India sentiment among the people.

The region has remained embroiled in civil strife for decades and the shrine, including hundreds of others strewn around its landscape, have been, and continue to be, far more than mere spiritual retreat for its Muslims.

Rather, many worshipers, mostly women, find these shrines a rare space far removed from unrelenting political tensions in the region.

