Napoli coach ‘shocked’ over unfinished dressing rooms

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is “shocked” his club’s dressing room at Stadio San Paolo remains an unfinished construction site days before their first home matches against Sampdoria and Liverpool.

Napoli posted a video of the changing room on its Twitter feed on Thursday showing unfinished walls and floors plus missing sinks and electrical outlets.

The city-run stadium underwent renovation recently to host the Summer Universiade, with seats replaced, a scoreboard implemented, and new lighting.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been at odds with Napoli Mayor Luigi de Magistris over the state of the stadium.

Ancelotti says in a club statement, “I accepted the club’s request to play the first two games away from home to allow the work to be finished, as was promised. You can build a house in two months, but they weren’t capable of renovating the dressing rooms! Where are we supposed to get changed for the games against Sampdoria and Liverpool? I’m shocked at the incompetence of the people in charge of the work.”

A Napoli spokesman tells The Associated Press there is no problem with the visitors’ dressing room.

Napoli hosts Sampdoria on Saturday in Serie A then opens the Champions League against titleholder Liverpool on Tuesday.

