NASCAR bans drivers, team members from betting on races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has banned all drivers and team members from betting on its races as part of new gambling guidelines established in this season’s rulebook.

NASCAR employees are prohibited from disclosing confidential information and from requesting insider information that could potentially help “their own gain or for the gain of others.” They are allowed to participate in fantasy sports relating to the three national touring series, Cup, Xfinity and Truck, but may not accept prizes with a value of more than $250 in any games.

NASCAR partnered with Sportradar Integrity Services to develop a comprehensive gambling policy intended to protect the integrity of the sport.

Dover International Speedway opened an on-site betting kiosk last fall, becoming the only track to allow sports gambling on its property.

