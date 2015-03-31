NASCAR driver Kyle Larson released from hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has been released from a hospital after completing tests to determine why he fainted at Martinsville Speedway.

Chip Ganassi Racing says in a statement the NASCAR driver was released from the hospital on Monday night, and completed medical tests on Tuesday.

The team says Larson “is currently waiting for final doctor recommendations in order to clear him to return to all NASCAR related activities.”

Larson fainted Saturday during an autograph appearance at Martinsville. He was transferred to a Charlotte hospital that evening for more tests.

The team has not revealed if a cause has been determined for the fainting.

The 22-year-old Larson was NASCAR’s top rookie last season. He missed Sunday’s race at Martinsville while undergoing tests.