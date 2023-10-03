Orlando City visits Nashville after shutout win

Orlando City SC (15-7-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (12-9-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out CF Montreal 3-0, Orlando City plays Nashville.

Nashville is 8-2-4 at home. Nashville leads the Western Conference with just 28 conceded goals.

Orlando is 7-4-4 in road games. Orlando has a +12 goal differential, scoring 49 goals while conceding 37.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Nashville won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 15 goals and eight assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has two goals over the past 10 games.

Facundo Torres has scored 13 goals with three assists for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).

Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

