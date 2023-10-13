Boston plays Nashville following Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (1-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -203, Predators +165; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Nashville Predators after David Pastrnak’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

Boston went 65-12-5 overall and 35-5-5 in home games last season. The Bruins had a 22.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 62 goals on 279 chances.

Nashville had a 42-32-8 record overall and a 20-17-4 record in road games last season. The Predators scored 223 goals while giving up 236 for a -13 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Predators: Luke Schenn: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.