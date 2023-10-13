Israel-Hamas war
Boston plays Nashville following Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 
Nashville Predators (1-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -203, Predators +165; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Nashville Predators after David Pastrnak’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) leaps over Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with center Brayden Point (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond tries to steal the puck away from Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Boston went 65-12-5 overall and 35-5-5 in home games last season. The Bruins had a 22.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 62 goals on 279 chances.

Nashville had a 42-32-8 record overall and a 20-17-4 record in road games last season. The Predators scored 223 goals while giving up 236 for a -13 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Predators: Luke Schenn: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.