Predators play the Oilers following Sissons’ 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
 
Edmonton Oilers (0-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (1-2, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Edmonton Oilers after Colton Sissons scored two goals in the Predators’ 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Nashville went 42-32-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games a season ago. The Predators allowed 2.9 goals per game while scoring 2.7 last season.

Edmonton had a 50-23-9 record overall and a 30-13-4 record in road games last season. The Oilers scored 325 goals while allowing 256 for a +69 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Predators: Luke Schenn: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.