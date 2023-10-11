Predators host the Kraken in Western Conference action

Seattle Kraken (0-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (0-1, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Predators -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken take the ice in Western Conference action.

Nashville went 42-32-8 overall and 22-15-4 at home a season ago. The Predators scored 223 goals while allowing 236 last season for a -13 goal differential.

Seattle had a 46-28-8 record overall and a 30-15-4 record on the road last season. The Kraken averaged three power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 19.8% (48 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.