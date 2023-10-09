Lightning host the Predators to begin 2023 season

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Predators +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the season at home against the Nashville Predators.

Tampa Bay had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 28-8-8 record at home last season. The Lightning gave up 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.4 last season.

Nashville went 42-32-8 overall and 20-17-4 on the road a season ago. The Predators committed four penalties per game and served 9.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.