Nashville faces the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout victory

By The Associated Press
 
Nashville SC (12-9-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose +113, Nashville SC +233, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 3-0, Nashville faces the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-7 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are 6-1-2 when they score two goals.

Nashville is 3-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is first in MLS play allowing only 27 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals and added seven assists for the Earthquakes. Jackson Yueill has two assists over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has scored 15 goals with eight assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Nashville: 2-6-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Daniel Munie (injured), Judson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.