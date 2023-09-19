Nick Chubb injury
Sporting Kansas City plays Nashville following shutout victory

By The Associated Press
 
Nashville SC (11-9-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (9-12-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -114, Nashville SC +283, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, Sporting Kansas City hosts Nashville.

Sporting KC is 9-8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC ranks 10th in the Western Conference allowing just 40 goals.

Nashville is 2-0-1 in Western Conference games. Nashville is ninth in the league drawing 146 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido has 13 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has 14 goals and seven assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Nashville: 2-6-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Stephen Afrifa (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.