Hillary Clinton releases video statement: ‘Future is female’

 
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — Hillary Clinton says “the future is female” in a new video statement.

The former Democratic presidential nominee cites as an example the millions of demonstrators who took part in last month’s Women’s March.

The video was made for the MAKERS Conference, a California gathering focused on women’s leadership.

She says the world needs “strong women to step up and speak out.” She asks conference attendees to set an example for women and girls who are “worried about what the future holds” and whether women’s “rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

The three-day MAKERS Conference began Monday and includes other high-profile speakers from politics, Hollywood and business.