The Latest: Judge to rule Tuesday on abortion injunction

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a Missouri law that would ban abortions at or after the eighth week of pregnancy (all times local):

4 p.m.

A federal judge says he will issue an order Tuesday that will determine whether a law banning abortions at or after the eighth week of pregnancy takes effect this week.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs heard arguments Monday on a motion by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union seeking a temporary restraining order for the new law until a lawsuit against it is decided. The law is set to take effect Wednesday.

Claudia Hammerman, an attorney for the organizations, said previous abortion-related rulings have made it clear the law is unconstitutional.

Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer’s argument centered on his contention that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU do not have standing to challenge the law.

___

This item has been updated to correct the solicitor general’s first name to John.

___

1 a.m.

Critics of new abortion restrictions in Missouri are headed to court to try to block them from taking effect this week.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood will argue Monday that the law set to take effect Wednesday should be temporarily blocked until the lawsuit is decided. They argue the law is unconstitutional and goes against the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The new law bans abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions for medical emergencies for the mother, but there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs has two days to decide whether to allow the law to be implemented as scheduled on Wednesday.