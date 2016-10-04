Oklahoma Supreme Court invalidates law restricting abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has thrown out another state law that would put new restrictions on abortion providers.

The unanimous opinion handed down Tuesday says the statute adopted by the Legislature last year “contains different and unrelated purposes” in violation of the state’s constitution’s requirement that legislation cover a single subject.

The law encompasses four abortion-related topics: minors and parental consent, tissue preservation, inspection of clinics and legal liability for abortion providers.

The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights challenged the law and the state’s highest court subsequently blocked it from going into effect.

Lincoln Ferguson, a spokesman for Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s office, says the law was drafted to protect the health and safety of women and that the Supreme Court’s decision is disappointing.