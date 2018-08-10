FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man accused in child’s neglect death says charges unfair

 
Share

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 10-month-old Michigan girl who died of malnutrition and dehydration didn’t seek medical help because it’s “just as dangerous as not going,” the father said.

Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari were charged Monday with felony murder and first-degree child abuse after their daughter, Mary, was found unresponsive in their Solon Township home. An autopsy determined the cause of death as malnutrition and dehydration due to neglect by adult caregivers.

Welch told WOOD-TV that he didn’t know Mary was ill, despite an affidavit saying the 27-year-olds admitted she had been underweight for a month. He said his daughter’s autopsy was conducted “lazily” and that he believes something else caused Mary’s death.

“I believe I am being unfairly charged, being made an example of for my very strong faith,” Welch said.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

He said he cared for his children without the aid of a doctor because of his religious beliefs. The father didn’t define his religion.

Court documents obtained by the Grand Rapids Press show two of the couple’s three children had never been to a licensed medical doctor.

“Mr. Welch stated that doctors were untrustworthy and said doctors forged documents in 2014 against him and (4-year-old),” Child Protective Services investigators wrote in a petition to remove the couple’s two older children from their care. The agency had contacted the family in 2014 after THC was found in their eldest child’s system at birth. Court records don’t show a case on the incident.

Investigators said Welch was responsible for the baby’s care on Aug. 1, the day before Mary died. Fusari had left for work in the afternoon and returned late in the evening. Welch said the baby slept the entire time that Fusari was gone.

“Mr. Welch never gave Mary food, water or a diaper change during this time,” Child Protective Services officials wrote.

Welch told the television station that the couple fed Mary.

“We were feeding her chicken, potatoes, apples, cheese. We were giving her the good stuff,” Welch said. “She died. It’s a tragedy. . The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh.”