Nationals, GM Rizzo earn ‘I told you so’ World Series title

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Nationals, GM Rizzo earn ‘I told you so’ World Series title

By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some ways, this World Series championship serves as an “I told you so” for the Washington Nationals and their general manager, Mike Rizzo.

For the choices to hire, then stick by, manager Dave Martinez, especially in the face of a 19-31 record, the worst 50-game start to a season in baseball history for an eventual title winner.

For making midseason pickups of veterans discarded by other teams, such as Gerardo “Baby Shark” Parra, and assembling, in this “Let the Kids Play” era, a group of “Viejos” such as playoff star Howie Kendrick, to form the oldest roster in the majors.

For caring about chemistry as much as what’s quantifiable.

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

For the much-debated decision to shut down Stephen Strasburg all those years ago, a move meant to protect the surgically repaired right elbow that just made Strasburg a World Series MVP and the first pitcher to end a postseason with a 5-0 record.

For the philosophy of valuing old-fashioned starting pitching above all else: Each of Washington’s four wins in the Fall Classic came after sending to the mound Strasburg or Max Scherzer, whose “back from the dead” — in teammate Adam Eaton’s phrasing — return from a nerve problem near his neck got things going in a 6-2 victory in Game 7 at Houston on Wednesday night.

“Mike’s a baseball guy. He always has been,” first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. “He leans on his scouts, on his guys that go watch games. He’s evolved, just like everyone else has, with the analytics and all the data that’s available. That information is useful. I don’t think you have to be one way or the other. I think you can kind of blend it together. And I think he does a really good job of that.

“But he’s huge on chemistry and clubhouse stuff, not bringing in bad teammates, not bringing in bad guys. Before he makes, really, any sorts of moves, he will reach out to us and ask if we’ve heard anything about this player or that player.”

Now as the offseason officially begins, Rizzo must get back to work.

Strasburg could opt out of his contract. Anthony Rendon, who homered in the last two games of the Series, can become a free agent. The bullpen, so bad for so long in the regular season but just fine as a condensed unit in the postseason, must be rebuilt.

Zimmerman, the 35-year-old “face of the franchise,” has been around for all 15 of the Nationals’ seasons, but might not get a 16th.

He was there for the pair of 100-loss seasons that led to a pair of No. 1 overall picks, one of which turned into Strasburg. (The other? A certain now-gone outfielder by the name of Bryce Harper.) And now he’s seen the Nationals deliver Washington’s first World Series trophy since the Senators won 95 years ago.

A parade along Constitution Avenue is planned for Saturday.

“The organization deserves credit for the way they put this team together. It’s a bunch of old guys in here that they trusted. There’s not a lot of teams that were willing to put together a roster like ours,” reliever Sean Doolittle said. “There’s a bunch of guys over 30 years old and, according to the smartest people in the room, you can’t win games like that anymore. You need young, athletic, controllable talent. We’re really proud that we’re the oldest team in baseball and we just won the World Series.”

Maybe that helped young slugger Juan Soto and Co. figure out a way to follow Martinez’s “just go 1-0 today” motto and never get worried when things looked bleak.

Whether it was that terrible beginning to the season or deficit after deficit in must-win games — from the NL wild-card victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to the 4-for-4 success on the road against 107-win Houston — Washington heeded their skipper’s orders to “stay in the fight.”

No team ever had won more than three elimination games after trailing in each during a single postseason. The 2019 Nationals, built by Rizzo and powered by an everyone-chips-in ethos, did it five times.

That included erasing Houston’s leads of 2-1 in Game 6 of the World Series, then 2-0 in Game 7.

“It’s almost like we’ve done it so many times that we have to get punched in the face to kind of wake up,” Strasburg said. “We don’t quit. We never quit throughout the season, despite kind of everybody saying that we were done.”

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Houston contributed.

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports