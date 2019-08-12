FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

NBA 2019-20: Some tip-offs earlier, back-to-backs down again

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

The NBA schedule is a little bit easier on players.

Fans might be catching a break — and some more sleep — as well.

The league announced its 2019-20 schedule on Monday, featuring another dip in back-to-back games for teams and a major change in the number of nationally televised games starting at 10:30 p.m. on the East coast. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers will start several games a half-hour earlier than usual, while broadcasters ESPN and Turner are going to earlier start times on many of their midweek doubleheader nights.

Such a change has been on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s mind for some time, especially since roughly half of the nation’s television homes are in the East time zone — but now, a number of the league’s biggest stars play on the West coast. It wasn’t uncommon for nationally televised midweek games to end around 1 a.m. or even later last season, and that was not good for ratings.

Other news
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

“It’s something that I think we have to address,” Silver said in May.

And changes are definitely coming.

ESPN’s Wednesday doubleheaders — mostly at 8 and 10:30 p.m. last season — will begin at either 7 or 7:30 p.m., followed by a second game at either 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. in the East. TNT had nine Tuesday doubleheaders last season with the second game starting at 10:30; this season that number is down to two, with the second game now mostly starting at 9:30 or 10 p.m.

In all, there were 57 games on national television starting at 10:30 p.m. last season. That number falls to 33 this season, a dip of 42 percent.

Meanwhile, players might be getting a touch more rest this season as well. For the fifth straight year, the NBA has found a way to lower the average number of times a team has to play on consecutive days. The league average is 12.4 back-to-backs this season, down from 13.3 last year and 36 percent down from the average of 19.3 five years ago.

Other highlights from the 2019-20 schedule:

OPENING NIGHT

Toronto will get its rings on Oct. 22, when it plays host to New Orleans and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. The Lakers — now featuring Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron James — will play at the Clippers — now featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — in the second half of that doubleheader, and that will be one of the 10:30 p.m. Eastern nationally televised midweek games that will otherwise be largely avoided this season.

CHRISTMAS

Toronto gets to host a Christmas game for the first time, playing host to Boston at noon Eastern. The other Christmas matchups (all times Eastern): Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.; Houston at Golden State, 5 p.m.; Clippers at Lakers, 8 p.m.; New Orleans at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY

There are 14 games scheduled for Jan. 20, the day honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including the traditional home games for Atlanta (against Toronto) and Memphis (against New Orleans).

EUROPE IN PRIME TIME

The schedule features 48 games — 24 on Saturdays, 24 on Sundays — that will air in prime time in Europe. That doesn’t include the Jan. 24 game in Paris between Milwaukee and Charlotte.

FOUR-IN-FIVES

The stretches of four games in five days might be gone for good. This will be the third consecutive season where no team gets tasked with handling one of those. No team will play eight games in 12 days, either — though there are 19 instances of teams having to play five times in a span of seven days.

CLOSING NIGHT

The regular season ends with 13 games on April 15. Miami, Detroit, Denver and Utah all finish on April 14. The playoffs start April 18.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports