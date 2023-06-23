FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
2023 NBA Draft Selections

By The Associated Press
 
Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g/f, Overtime Elite.

6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).

8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.

9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

10. c-Dallas, Carson Wallace, g, Kentucky.

11. Orlando (from Chicago), Jett Howard, g, Michigan.

12. d-Oklahoma City, Dereck Lively II, c, Duke.

13. Toronto, Gradey Dick, g/f, Kansas.

14. New Orleans, Jordan Hawkins, g, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Kobe Bufkin, g, MIchigan.

16. Utah (from Minnesota), Keyonte George, g, Baylor.

17. L.A. Lakers, Jalen Hood-Schifino, g, Indiana.

18. Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr., f, UCLA.

19. Golden State, Brandin Podziemski, g/f, Santa Clara.

20. Houston (from L.A. Clippers), Cam Whitmore, f, Villanova.

Proposed Trades

a-Indiana from Washington.

b-Washington from Indiana.

c-Oklahoma City from Dallas.

d-Dallas from Oklahoma City.

