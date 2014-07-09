NBA hires Pamela El as chief marketing officer

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has hired longtime marketing executive Pamela El as its chief marketing officer.

El will join the league on Aug. 18 and be responsible for marketing and advertising for the NBA, WNBA and NBA Development League.

El was formerly the senior vice president of financial brand marketing for Nationwide Insurance. Before that, she spent more than a decade with State Farm Insurance as marketing vice president.

She will report to deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who says Wednesday in a release that El, who began her marketing career in 1983, will be “a huge addition as we work to build our brand on a global scale.”