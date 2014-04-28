NBA Playoff Capsules

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

NBA Playoff Capsules

By The Associated Press
 
Share

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Stephen Curry made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Los Angeles 118-97 on Sunday to even a first-round series that has been pulled into a race-related scandal involving the Clippers’ owner.

Clippers players made a silent protest against Donald Sterling by shedding their warm-up jerseys and going through pregame routine with their red shirts on inside out. They also wore black bands on their wrists or arms and black socks in a show of solidarity.

Curry and the Warriors made another kind of statement.

The All-Star guard made his first five 3s to give Golden State a 20-point lead in the first quarter that held up most of the way. Curry shot 10 for 20 from the floor, including 7 of 14 from beyond the arc, and had seven assists and seven rebounds to help the Warriors snap a two-game skid.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)
An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued
Robert Chung, right, president of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, and current affairs commentator Johnny Lau, left, pose for photos ahead of a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 27, 2023. One of Hong Kong’s most reputable sources of public opinion data will stop releasing its poll results on a series of sensitive questions to the public, including on China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 and Taiwan independence, in another example of the city's shrinking freedoms. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)
Leading Hong Kong pollster to stop releasing poll results on some sensitive topics

Golden State outshot Los Angeles 55.4 to 42.9 percent. The Clippers had 19 turnovers, while the Warriors had a series-low 15 turnovers.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Andre Iguodala added 22 points and nine assists, and David Lee, Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes each scored 15 as the Warriors regained their shooting touch in front of a roaring, gold-shirt wearing sellout crowd of 19,596 that stood after every swish.

Jamal Crawford scored 26 points, and Blake Griffin had 21 points and six rebounds for a Clippers team wrapped up in the most talked-about topic in sports.

TRAIL BLAZERS 123, ROCKETS 120, OT

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Portland took a 3-1 advantage in the series.

Nicolas Batum added 25 points in the first win for the home team in the series, which moves to Houston for Game 5 on Wednesday. It was the third overtime game of the series.

The Blazers haven’t advanced out of the first round since the postseason in 2000

James Harden had 28 points and Dwight Howard added 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Rockets.

Portland trailed by as many as 11 points, but rallied in the fourth quarter. Mo Williams’ 3-pointer put the Blazers in front 105-104 with 18.9 seconds left. Dorell Wright missed the first of two free throws making it 106-104 with 8.3 seconds to go.

Howard dunked off a feed from Harden with 3.6 seconds left to tie it again and Williams missed a 3 at the buzzer to send the game into overtime at 106-106.

WIZARDS 98, BULLS 89

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Ariza had a career playoff-high 30 points as Washington scored the first 14 points of the game and barely looked back in taking a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference series.

John Wall added 15 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who forced 16 turnovers and committed only six. Washington played without forward Nene, who was suspended for grabbing Jimmy Butler by the head in Game 3.

The Wizards are looking to win a playoff series for only the third time since the 1970s. They can finish off the Bulls in Game 5 on Tuesday in Chicago.

Taj Gibson scored a career-high 32 points on 13 for 16 shooting for Chicago, but his teammates combined to go 22 for 62 from the field.

RAPTORS 87, NETS 79

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry added 22 as Toronto evened the first-round series at two games apiece.

Amir Johnson had 17 points for the Raptors, who started fast, gave up all of a 17-point lead, then shut the Nets down over the final 5 minutes to snap a 13-game road losing streak in the playoffs that went back 13 years.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Toronto, with the series now guaranteed a return to Brooklyn on Friday for Game 6.

Paul Pierce scored 22 points for the Nets, who were 3 for 17 in the fourth quarter and didn’t have a field goal after Pierce’s basket with 6:13 left gave them a 77-73 lead.