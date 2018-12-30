NC State remains undefeated with 75-45 win over Davidson

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig scored 17 points and No. 9 N.C. State rode a strong second-half defensive performance to a 75-45 win over Davidson on Sunday.

DD Rogers sparked the Wolfpack (13-0) with a pair of blocked shots in the third quarter, when N.C. State caused Davidson to miss 12 of 13 field goal attempts over a 9-minute stretch to turn a 30-27 deficit into a 19-point lead.

A pair of Kiara Leslie 3-pointers 64 seconds apart stretched the Wolfpack’s lead to 51-32 late in the third quarter. Leslie finished with 13 points.

With a 90-80 win at Clemson already to their credit, the Wildcats (6-7) gave N.C. State all it could handle for a half in their second meeting against an ACC foe. Lyon, who entered the game as the 12th-leading scorer in school history, lowered her shoulder and drove to the basket for an assortment of layups and 14 of her 16 points in the first half.

Davidson led 30-27 after Sarah Donovan opened the second half with a 3-pointer from the right wing, but N.C. State turned up the defense to gain control. The Wolfpack entered the game ranked 16th in the country in field goal percentage defense, and did a better job cutting off the Wildcats when they drove the lane.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson: After an outstanding first-half effort against a top-10 foe, the Wildcats will play three of their first five Atlantic 10 conference games at home, where they were 4-1 in nonconference play. With five straight double-figure scoring games and an average of 17.5 points per game during that span, Lyon gives Davidson a hot scorer to rely on in conference play.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack is one win from tying the school record for the most consecutive wins to start a season. The 1999-2000 team won 14 in a row before suffering its first loss. N.C. State’s wins this season have been relatively easy, by margins of at least 11 points in 12 of the 13 games.

UP NEXT

Davidson: Has a week off before a home meeting with George Mason in the opening game of its Atlantic 10 conference schedule Sunday, Jan. 6.

N.C. State: Plays host to Duke in its ACC season opener Thursday.