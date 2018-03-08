FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

NCAA’s top administrator for College World Series resigns

 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — NCAA managing director of championships and alliances Ron Prettyman is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

Prettyman has been the top administrator for the College World Series the last two years.

NCAA senior vice president of championships and alliances Joni Comstock said Thursday that Prettyman’s last day with the national office would be Friday. Comstock said Randy Buhr, a longtime director of championships and alliances at the NCAA, will be interim managing director until Prettyman’s successor is named.

Prettyman has 35 years of experience in college athletics and was Indiana State’s athletic director for 10 years before joining the NCAA in December 2015.

Prettyman’s resignation was first reported by D1Baseball.com.