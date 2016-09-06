Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Nebraska AP high school football rankings

By The Associated Press
 
The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D-2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week’s result and this week’s opponent. The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.

CLASS A

1. Omaha North (2-0), 1, def. Omaha Central 30-0, at Bellevue East.

2. Bellevue West (2-0), 2, def. Bellevue East 52-0, at Lincoln North Star.

3. Millard North (1-1), 4, def. Millard West 26-21, at Papillion-La Vista.

4. Millard West (1-1), 3, lost to Millard North 26-21, Lincoln Southwest.

5. Omaha Burke (2-0), 5, def. Omaha Creighton Prep 38-37, Norfolk.

6. Kearney (2-0), 7, def. Lincoln East 20-17 OT, at North Platte.

7. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1), 6, lost to Omaha Burke 38-37, Fremont.

8. Lincoln Southeast (2-0), 9, def. Lincoln Southwest 41-24, at Lincoln East.

9. Papillion La Vista South (1-1), 10, def. Papillion La Vista 31-28, at Lincoln High.

10. Lincoln East (1-1), 8, lost to Kearney 20-17 OT, Lincoln Southeast.

Others receiving votes: Grand Island, Norfolk.

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn South (2-0), 1, def. Omaha Skutt Catholic 33-24, at Plattsmouth.

2. Omaha Skutt Catholic (1-1), 2, lost to Elkhorn South 33-24, at Crete.

3. Gretna (2-0), 3, def. Crete 35-14, at Blair.

4. McCook (2-0), 4, def. Gering 70-6, at Sidney.

5. Beatrice (2-0), 5, def. Nebraska City 46-6, at Elkhorn.

6. York (1-1), 7, def. Lexington 35-0, Schuyler.

7. Elkhorn (2-0), 6, def. Blair 48-42, Beatrice.

8. Aurora (1-1), 8, def. Sidney 52-12, at Waverly.

9. Scottsbluff (2-0), 9, def. Holdrege 42-28, Lexington.

10. Northwest (2-0), 10, def. Alliance 17-7, Columbus.

Others receiving votes: Waverly.

CLASS C1

1. Bishop Neumann (2-0), 1, def. Columbus Scotus 34-14, at Syracuse.

2. Norfolk Catholic (1-1), 3, def. Columbus Lakeview 49-22, at Wahoo.

3. Aquinas Catholic (2-0), 4, def. Pierce 47-14, at Grand Island Central Catholic.

4. Wahoo (2-0), 5, def. Lincoln Christian 40-0, Norfolk Catholic.

5. Columbus Scotus (1-1), 2, lost to Bishop Neumann 34-14, Pierce.

6. Boys Town (2-0), 6, def. Raymond Central 28-0, Louisville.

7. Kearney Catholic (2-0), 8, def. Grand Island Central Catholic 35-14, Ogallala.

8. Boone Central/Newman Grove (2-0), 7, def. Wayne 41-37, O’Neill.

9. Ogallala (2-0), NR, def. Gothenburg 42-35, at Kearney Catholic.

10. O’Neill (2-0), 9, def. Ord 14-0, at Boone Central/Newman Grove.

Others receiving votes: Fairbury.

CLASS C2

1. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0), 2, def. Hastings St. Cecilia 42-0, Elmwood-Murdock.

2. Battle Creek (2-0), 4, def. Oakland-Craig 21-12, at Central City.

3. Sutton (2-0), 5, def. Malcolm 38-7, at Hastings St. Cecilia.

4. Crofton (2-0), 6, def. BRLD 37-20, Oakland-Craig.

5. Oakland-Craig (1-1), 3, lost to Battle Creek 21-12, at Crofton.

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (1-1), 1, lost to Wilber-Clatonia 42-0, Sutton.

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-0), 7, def. Shelby-Rising City 26-14, at Twin River.

8. Ponca (2-0), 8, def. Tekamah-Herman 53-6, BRLD.

9. Doniphan-Trumbull (1-1), NR, def. North Platte St. Patrick’s 33-30, Hershey.

10. Centennial (2-0), NR, def. Yutan 14-12, Palmyra.

Others receiving votes: Stanton.

CLASS D1

1. Burwell (1-0), 1, bye, Palmer.

2. Perkins County (2-0), 2, def. Amherst 54-12, Southwest.

3. High Plains Community (2-0), 3, def. Elgin Public/Pope John 59-0, bye.

4. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-0), 4, def. Clarkson/Leigh 64-20, at Plainview.

5. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0), 5, def. Omaha Nation 72-12, at Clearwater/Orchard.

6. West Holt (1-0), 6, bye, Niobrara/Verdigre.

7. CWCE (2-0), 7, def. Pender 56-14, at Elgin Public/Pope John.

8. South Loup (2-0), 9, def. Ainsworth 62-8, at Bertrand.

9. Elm Creek (2-0), NR, def. Bertrand 46-0, at Nebraska Christian.

10. Creighton (0-1), NR, bye, Boyd County.

Others receiving votes: Palmer.

CLASS D2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (2-0), 1, def. Elkhorn Valley 76-0, at Wynot.

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0), 2, def. Weeping Water 52-6, bye.

3. BDS (1-0), 3, bye, at Tri-County.

4. Randolph (1-0), 4, bye, Bloomfield.

5. Lawrence-Nelson (2-0), 5, def. Exeter-Milligan 48-8, bye.

6. Blue Hill (2-0), 6, def. Franklin 52-12, Arapahoe.

7. Wynot (2-0), 7, def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50-22, Humphrey St. Francis.

8. Twin Loup (2-0), 8, def. Anselmo-Merna 45-6, at Stuart.

9. Giltner (2-0), NR, def. Pleasanton 46-0, Heartland.

10. Ansley-Litchfield (2-0), 10, def. Stapleton 52-20, Loomis.

Others receiving votes: None.