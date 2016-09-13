Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Nebraska AP high school football rankings

By The Associated Press
 
The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week’s ranking, previous week’s result and this week’s opponent (NR-not ranked last week). The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.

CLASS A

1. Omaha North (3-0), 1, def. Bellevue East, 52-0, at Lincoln Southeast.

2. Bellevue West (3-0), 2, def. Lincoln North Star 41-21, at Millard West.

3. Millard North (2-1), 3, def. Papillion-La Vista 52-21, Omaha Creighton Prep.

4. Millard West (2-1), 4, def. Lincoln Southwest 49-0, Bellevue West.

5. Omaha Burke (3-0), 5, def. Norfolk 38-21, at Omaha South.

6. Kearney (3-0), 6, def. North Platte 34-7, at Lincoln Northeast.

7. Omaha Creighton Prep School (2-1), 7, def. Fremont 49-0, at Millard North.

8. Lincoln Southeast (3-0), 8, def. Lincoln East 17-14, Omaha North.

9. Papillion La Vista South (2-1), 9, def. Lincoln High 34-27, at Lincoln Southwest.

10. Lincoln East (1-2), 10, lost to Lincoln Southeast 17-14, at Grand Island.

Others receiving votes: Grand Island, Norfolk.

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn South (3-0), 1, def. Plattsmouth 55-7, Ralston.

2. Omaha Skutt Catholic (2-1), 2, def. Crete 42-32, Elkhorn.

3. Gretna (3-0), 3, def. Blair, 26-6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic.

4. McCook (3-0), 4, def. Sidney 42-0, Alliance.

5. Elkhorn (3-0), 7, def. Beatrice 42-7, at Omaha Skutt Catholic.

6. York (2-1), 6, def. Schuyler 64-0, at Holdrege.

7. Aurora (2-1), 8, def. Waverly 21-13, Scottsbluff.

8. Scottsbluff (3-0), 9, def. Lexington 56-0, at Aurora.

9. Waverly (2-1), NR, lost to Aurora 21-13, Bennington.

10. Columbus (2-1), NR, def. Northwest 18-0, Norris.

Others receiving votes: Beatrice, Norris.

CLASS C1

1. Bishop Neumann (3-0), 1, def. Syracuse 42-0, Milford-Dorchester.

2. Wahoo (3-0), 4, def. Norfolk Catholic 23-22, at Louisville.

3. Aquinas Catholic (3-0), 3, def. Grand Island Central Catholic 24-7, Columbus Scotus.

4. Norfolk Catholic (1-2), 2, lost to Wahoo 23-22, Boone Central/Newman Grove.

5. Columbus Scotus (2-1), 5, Pierce 39-26, at Aquinas Catholic.

6. Boys Town (3-0), 6, def. Louisville 46-7, at Ashland-Greenwood.

7. Kearney Catholic (3-0), 7, def. Ogallala 28-21, at Garden Plain, Kan.

8. O’Neill (3-0), 10, def. Boone Central/Newman Grove 38-0, Columbus Lakeview.

9. Ogallala (2-1), 9, lost to Kearney Catholic 28-21, Cozad.

10. Columbus Lakeview (2-1), NR, def. Fort Calhoun 19-7, at O’Neill.

Others receiving votes: Arlington.

CLASS C2

1. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0), 1, def. Elmwood-Murdock 49-0, at Shelby-Rising City.

2. Battle Creek (3-0), 2, def. Central City 42-8, Archbishop Bergan.

3. Sutton (3-0), 3, def. Hastings St. Cecilia 18-7, Sandy Creek.

4. Oakland-Craig (2-1), 5, def. Crofton 38-22, Ponca.

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-0), 7, def. Twin River 62-8, Wisner-Pilger.

6. Ponca (3-0), 8, def. BRLD 43-36, at Oakland-Craig.

7. Centennial (3-0), 10, def. Palmyra 53-20, at Malcolm.

8. Crofton (2-1), 4, lost to Oakland-Craig 38-22, Twin River.

9. Hershey (3-0), NR, def. Doniphan-Trumbull 28-14, Centura.

10. Stanton (3-0), NR, def. Cross County 20-6, Logan View.

Others receiving votes: Hastings St. Cecilia, Valentine.

CLASS D1

1. Perkins County (3-0), 2, def. Southwest 51-14, at Julesburg, Colo.

2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-0), 4, def. Plainview 58-14, Lourdes Central Catholic.

3. High Plains Community (2-0), 3, bye, Tri County.

4. Neligh-Oakdale (3-0), 5, def. Clearwater/Orchard 41-8, bye.

5. West Holt (2-0), 6, def. Niobrara/Verdigre 54-18, Creighton.

6. CWCE (3-0), 7, def. Elgin Public/Pope John 54-12, bye.

7. South Loup (3-0), 8, def. Bertrand 41-18, Sutherland.

8. Palmer (3-0), NR, def. Burwell 42-38, Ravenna.

9. Creighton (1-1), 10, def. Boyd County 76-0, at West Holt.

10. Elm Creek (3-0), 9, def. Nebraska Christian 44-22, bye.

Others receiving votes: Burwell.

CLASS D2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (3-0), 1, def. Wynot 66-34. Emerson-Hubbard.

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0), 2, bye, Parkview Christian.

3. BDS (2-0), 3, def. Tri-County 42-16, Axtell.

4. Lawrence-Nelson (2-0), 5, bye, at Friend.

5. Blue Hill (3-0), 6, def. Arapahoe 24-18, Pleasanton.

6. Twin Loup (3-0), 8, def. Stuart 62-8, North Central.

7. Wynot (2-1), 7, lost to Humphrey St. Francis 66-34, bye.

8. Bloomfield (2-1), NR, def. Randolph 62-42, bye.

9. Mullen (3-0), NR, def. Anselmo-Merna 64-6, bye.

10. (tie) Loomis (2-0), NR, def. Ansley-Litchfield 50-44, Shelton, and St. Mary’s (3-0), NR, def. Wausa 64-24, bye.

Others receiving votes: Ansley-Litchfield, Randolph.