Nebraska AP high school football rankings
The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week’s ranking, previous week’s result and this week’s opponent (NR-not ranked last week). The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.
CLASS A
1. Omaha North (3-0), 1, def. Bellevue East, 52-0, at Lincoln Southeast.
2. Bellevue West (3-0), 2, def. Lincoln North Star 41-21, at Millard West.
3. Millard North (2-1), 3, def. Papillion-La Vista 52-21, Omaha Creighton Prep.
4. Millard West (2-1), 4, def. Lincoln Southwest 49-0, Bellevue West.
5. Omaha Burke (3-0), 5, def. Norfolk 38-21, at Omaha South.
6. Kearney (3-0), 6, def. North Platte 34-7, at Lincoln Northeast.
7. Omaha Creighton Prep School (2-1), 7, def. Fremont 49-0, at Millard North.
8. Lincoln Southeast (3-0), 8, def. Lincoln East 17-14, Omaha North.
9. Papillion La Vista South (2-1), 9, def. Lincoln High 34-27, at Lincoln Southwest.
10. Lincoln East (1-2), 10, lost to Lincoln Southeast 17-14, at Grand Island.
Others receiving votes: Grand Island, Norfolk.
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn South (3-0), 1, def. Plattsmouth 55-7, Ralston.
2. Omaha Skutt Catholic (2-1), 2, def. Crete 42-32, Elkhorn.
3. Gretna (3-0), 3, def. Blair, 26-6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic.
4. McCook (3-0), 4, def. Sidney 42-0, Alliance.
5. Elkhorn (3-0), 7, def. Beatrice 42-7, at Omaha Skutt Catholic.
6. York (2-1), 6, def. Schuyler 64-0, at Holdrege.
7. Aurora (2-1), 8, def. Waverly 21-13, Scottsbluff.
8. Scottsbluff (3-0), 9, def. Lexington 56-0, at Aurora.
9. Waverly (2-1), NR, lost to Aurora 21-13, Bennington.
10. Columbus (2-1), NR, def. Northwest 18-0, Norris.
Others receiving votes: Beatrice, Norris.
CLASS C1
1. Bishop Neumann (3-0), 1, def. Syracuse 42-0, Milford-Dorchester.
2. Wahoo (3-0), 4, def. Norfolk Catholic 23-22, at Louisville.
3. Aquinas Catholic (3-0), 3, def. Grand Island Central Catholic 24-7, Columbus Scotus.
4. Norfolk Catholic (1-2), 2, lost to Wahoo 23-22, Boone Central/Newman Grove.
5. Columbus Scotus (2-1), 5, Pierce 39-26, at Aquinas Catholic.
6. Boys Town (3-0), 6, def. Louisville 46-7, at Ashland-Greenwood.
7. Kearney Catholic (3-0), 7, def. Ogallala 28-21, at Garden Plain, Kan.
8. O’Neill (3-0), 10, def. Boone Central/Newman Grove 38-0, Columbus Lakeview.
9. Ogallala (2-1), 9, lost to Kearney Catholic 28-21, Cozad.
10. Columbus Lakeview (2-1), NR, def. Fort Calhoun 19-7, at O’Neill.
Others receiving votes: Arlington.
CLASS C2
1. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0), 1, def. Elmwood-Murdock 49-0, at Shelby-Rising City.
2. Battle Creek (3-0), 2, def. Central City 42-8, Archbishop Bergan.
3. Sutton (3-0), 3, def. Hastings St. Cecilia 18-7, Sandy Creek.
4. Oakland-Craig (2-1), 5, def. Crofton 38-22, Ponca.
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-0), 7, def. Twin River 62-8, Wisner-Pilger.
6. Ponca (3-0), 8, def. BRLD 43-36, at Oakland-Craig.
7. Centennial (3-0), 10, def. Palmyra 53-20, at Malcolm.
8. Crofton (2-1), 4, lost to Oakland-Craig 38-22, Twin River.
9. Hershey (3-0), NR, def. Doniphan-Trumbull 28-14, Centura.
10. Stanton (3-0), NR, def. Cross County 20-6, Logan View.
Others receiving votes: Hastings St. Cecilia, Valentine.
CLASS D1
1. Perkins County (3-0), 2, def. Southwest 51-14, at Julesburg, Colo.
2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-0), 4, def. Plainview 58-14, Lourdes Central Catholic.
3. High Plains Community (2-0), 3, bye, Tri County.
4. Neligh-Oakdale (3-0), 5, def. Clearwater/Orchard 41-8, bye.
5. West Holt (2-0), 6, def. Niobrara/Verdigre 54-18, Creighton.
6. CWCE (3-0), 7, def. Elgin Public/Pope John 54-12, bye.
7. South Loup (3-0), 8, def. Bertrand 41-18, Sutherland.
8. Palmer (3-0), NR, def. Burwell 42-38, Ravenna.
9. Creighton (1-1), 10, def. Boyd County 76-0, at West Holt.
10. Elm Creek (3-0), 9, def. Nebraska Christian 44-22, bye.
Others receiving votes: Burwell.
CLASS D2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (3-0), 1, def. Wynot 66-34. Emerson-Hubbard.
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0), 2, bye, Parkview Christian.
3. BDS (2-0), 3, def. Tri-County 42-16, Axtell.
4. Lawrence-Nelson (2-0), 5, bye, at Friend.
5. Blue Hill (3-0), 6, def. Arapahoe 24-18, Pleasanton.
6. Twin Loup (3-0), 8, def. Stuart 62-8, North Central.
7. Wynot (2-1), 7, lost to Humphrey St. Francis 66-34, bye.
8. Bloomfield (2-1), NR, def. Randolph 62-42, bye.
9. Mullen (3-0), NR, def. Anselmo-Merna 64-6, bye.
10. (tie) Loomis (2-0), NR, def. Ansley-Litchfield 50-44, Shelton, and St. Mary’s (3-0), NR, def. Wausa 64-24, bye.
Others receiving votes: Ansley-Litchfield, Randolph.