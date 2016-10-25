Nebraska AP high school football rankings
The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week’s ranking, previous week’s result and this week’s opponent (NR-not ranked last week). The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.
CLASS A
1. Omaha North (9-0), 1, def. Lincoln Pius X 34-7, Lincoln Southwest.
2. Bellevue West (9-0), 2, def. Omaha Burke 45-41, Lincoln High.
3. Millard North (8-1), 3, def. Millard South 49-10, Omaha Westside.
4. Millard West (7-2), 4, def. Lincoln High 68-27, Papillion-La Vista South.
5. Omaha Burke (7-2), 5, lost to Bellevue West 45-41, Lincoln Pius X.
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2), 6, def. Lincoln Northeast 56-12, Norfolk.
7. Lincoln Southeast (8-1), 7, def. Grand Island 27-20, Lincoln East.
8. Kearney (7-2), 8, def. Omaha Benson 52-10, Grand Island.
9. Grand Island (6-3), 9, lost to Lincoln Southeast 27-20, at Kearney.
10. Lincoln East (5-4), NR, def. Bellevue East 49-14, at Lincoln Southeast.
Others receiving votes: Norfolk.
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn South (9-0), 1, def. Gretna 37-27, Omaha Gross Catholic.
2. Omaha Skutt Catholic (7-2), 2, def. Bennington 35-0, Bennington.
3. Gretna (7-2), 3, lost to Elkhorn South 37-27, Omaha Roncalli Catholic.
4. McCook (8-1), 4, def. Lexington 56-0, Northwest.
5. Scottsbluff (8-1), 5, def. Alliance 20-14, Blair.
6. Elkhorn (7-2), 6, def. Mount Michael Benedictine 35-7, Norris.
7. Aurora (7-2), 7, def. Seward 48-6, York.
8. York (7-2), 8, def. Northwest 49-28, at Aurora.
9. Columbus (7-2), NR, def. Blair 31-21, Beatrice.
10. Norris (7-2), 10, def. Beatrice 26-22, at Elkhorn.
Others receiving votes: Beatrice.
CLASS C1
1. Aquinas Catholic (7-1), 2, bye, Norfolk Catholic.
2. Wahoo (8-1), 3, def. Bishop Neumann 21-0, Gothenburg.
3. O’Neill (9-0), 4, def. Wayne 37-14, Columbus Lakeview.
4. Bishop Neumann (8-1), 1, lost to Wahoo 21-0, Syracuse.
5. Kearney Catholic (8-1), 5, def. Broken Bow 44-14, Columbus Scotus.
6. Norfolk Catholic (6-3), 6, def. West Point-Beemer 56-20, at Aquinas Catholic.
7. Arlington (9-0), 7, def. Omaha Concordia 20-8, Omaha Concordia.
8. Boys Town (7-2), 8, def. Douglas County West 41-31, Fairbury.
9. Chase County (8-1), 10, def. Chadron 21-20, Ogallala.
10. Fairbury (8-1), 9, def. Milford-Dorchester 24-21, at Boys Town.
Others receiving votes: Ogallala.
CLASS C2
1. Wilber-Clatonia (9-0), 1, def. Freeman 56-0, Stanton.
2. Oakland-Craig (8-1), 3, def. Archbishop Bergan 35-6, Doniphan-Trumbull.
3. Centennial (9-0), 4, def. Sutton 34-8, Yutan.
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-1), 5, def. Ponca 27-21, North Platte St. Patrick’s.
5. Valentine (8-1), 7, def. Kimball 40-0, Cross County.
6. Crofton (7-2), 6, def. Lutheran High Northeast 41-7, Central City.
7. Battle Creek (7-2), 2, lost to Stanton 13-7, Sutton.
8. Doniphan-Trumbull (7-2), 8, def. Wood River 63-6, at Oakland-Craig.
9. Yutan (7-2), NR, def. Lincoln Lutheran 41-3, at Centennial.
10. Stanton (6-3), NR, def. Battle Creek 13-7, at Wilber-Clatonia.
Others receiving votes: North Platte St. Patrick’s, St. Paul.
CLASS D1
1. Perkins County (8-0), 1, def. Morrill 64-6, Bertrand.
2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (8-0), 2, def. Pender 48-26, Clearwater/Orchard.
3. Neligh-Oakdale (8-0), 3, def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55-16, season over (ineligible for playoffs).
4. CWCE (8-0), 4, def. Clearwater/Orchard 52-28, Sutherland.
5. Palmer (8-0), 5, bye, Amherst.
6. Creighton (7-1), 7, def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 72-8, Diller-Odell.
7. Elm Creek (8-0), 8, def. South Loup 66-46, Cambridge.
8. Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2), 9, bye, Clarkson/Leigh.
9. South Loup (7-1), 6, lost to Elm Creek 66-46, Burwell.
10. Medicine Valley (7-1), 10, def. Bertrand 34-6, Kenesaw.
Others receiving votes: Burwell, Heartland.
CLASS D2
1. BDS (8-0), 1, def. Lawrence-Nelson 36-0, Allen.
2. Osceola (7-1), 4, bye, Sterling.
3. Twin Loup (8-0), 3, bye, Wauneta-Palisade.
4. Humphrey St. Francis (7-1), 5, def. Fullerton 56-12, Emerson-Hubbard.
5. Lawrence-Nelson (7-1), 2, lost to BDS 36-0, Mead.
6. Wynot (7-1), 6, def. Winside 1-0 (forfeit), Fullerton.
7. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1), 7, def. Sterling 61-8, Friend.
8. Loomis (8-0), 10, def. Wallace 38-0, North Central.
9. Blue Hill (7-1), 9, def. Shelton 55-8, Paxton.
10. Bloomfield (7-1), 8, def. Stuart 62-32, Exeter-Milligan.
Others receiving votes: Mullen.