Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nebraska AP high school football rankings

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week’s ranking, previous week’s result and this week’s opponent (NR-not ranked last week). The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.

CLASS A

1. Omaha North (9-0), 1, def. Lincoln Pius X 34-7, Lincoln Southwest.

2. Bellevue West (9-0), 2, def. Omaha Burke 45-41, Lincoln High.

3. Millard North (8-1), 3, def. Millard South 49-10, Omaha Westside.

Other news
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Campaign finance charge dropped from case against Sam Bankman-Fried
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Pittsburgh Pirates are sending 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. A Georgia judge ruled Thursday, July 27, 2023, that rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond

4. Millard West (7-2), 4, def. Lincoln High 68-27, Papillion-La Vista South.

5. Omaha Burke (7-2), 5, lost to Bellevue West 45-41, Lincoln Pius X.

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2), 6, def. Lincoln Northeast 56-12, Norfolk.

7. Lincoln Southeast (8-1), 7, def. Grand Island 27-20, Lincoln East.

8. Kearney (7-2), 8, def. Omaha Benson 52-10, Grand Island.

9. Grand Island (6-3), 9, lost to Lincoln Southeast 27-20, at Kearney.

10. Lincoln East (5-4), NR, def. Bellevue East 49-14, at Lincoln Southeast.

Others receiving votes: Norfolk.

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn South (9-0), 1, def. Gretna 37-27, Omaha Gross Catholic.

2. Omaha Skutt Catholic (7-2), 2, def. Bennington 35-0, Bennington.

3. Gretna (7-2), 3, lost to Elkhorn South 37-27, Omaha Roncalli Catholic.

4. McCook (8-1), 4, def. Lexington 56-0, Northwest.

5. Scottsbluff (8-1), 5, def. Alliance 20-14, Blair.

6. Elkhorn (7-2), 6, def. Mount Michael Benedictine 35-7, Norris.

7. Aurora (7-2), 7, def. Seward 48-6, York.

8. York (7-2), 8, def. Northwest 49-28, at Aurora.

9. Columbus (7-2), NR, def. Blair 31-21, Beatrice.

10. Norris (7-2), 10, def. Beatrice 26-22, at Elkhorn.

Others receiving votes: Beatrice.

CLASS C1

1. Aquinas Catholic (7-1), 2, bye, Norfolk Catholic.

2. Wahoo (8-1), 3, def. Bishop Neumann 21-0, Gothenburg.

3. O’Neill (9-0), 4, def. Wayne 37-14, Columbus Lakeview.

4. Bishop Neumann (8-1), 1, lost to Wahoo 21-0, Syracuse.

5. Kearney Catholic (8-1), 5, def. Broken Bow 44-14, Columbus Scotus.

6. Norfolk Catholic (6-3), 6, def. West Point-Beemer 56-20, at Aquinas Catholic.

7. Arlington (9-0), 7, def. Omaha Concordia 20-8, Omaha Concordia.

8. Boys Town (7-2), 8, def. Douglas County West 41-31, Fairbury.

9. Chase County (8-1), 10, def. Chadron 21-20, Ogallala.

10. Fairbury (8-1), 9, def. Milford-Dorchester 24-21, at Boys Town.

Others receiving votes: Ogallala.

CLASS C2

1. Wilber-Clatonia (9-0), 1, def. Freeman 56-0, Stanton.

2. Oakland-Craig (8-1), 3, def. Archbishop Bergan 35-6, Doniphan-Trumbull.

3. Centennial (9-0), 4, def. Sutton 34-8, Yutan.

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-1), 5, def. Ponca 27-21, North Platte St. Patrick’s.

5. Valentine (8-1), 7, def. Kimball 40-0, Cross County.

6. Crofton (7-2), 6, def. Lutheran High Northeast 41-7, Central City.

7. Battle Creek (7-2), 2, lost to Stanton 13-7, Sutton.

8. Doniphan-Trumbull (7-2), 8, def. Wood River 63-6, at Oakland-Craig.

9. Yutan (7-2), NR, def. Lincoln Lutheran 41-3, at Centennial.

10. Stanton (6-3), NR, def. Battle Creek 13-7, at Wilber-Clatonia.

Others receiving votes: North Platte St. Patrick’s, St. Paul.

CLASS D1

1. Perkins County (8-0), 1, def. Morrill 64-6, Bertrand.

2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (8-0), 2, def. Pender 48-26, Clearwater/Orchard.

3. Neligh-Oakdale (8-0), 3, def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55-16, season over (ineligible for playoffs).

4. CWCE (8-0), 4, def. Clearwater/Orchard 52-28, Sutherland.

5. Palmer (8-0), 5, bye, Amherst.

6. Creighton (7-1), 7, def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 72-8, Diller-Odell.

7. Elm Creek (8-0), 8, def. South Loup 66-46, Cambridge.

8. Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2), 9, bye, Clarkson/Leigh.

9. South Loup (7-1), 6, lost to Elm Creek 66-46, Burwell.

10. Medicine Valley (7-1), 10, def. Bertrand 34-6, Kenesaw.

Others receiving votes: Burwell, Heartland.

CLASS D2

1. BDS (8-0), 1, def. Lawrence-Nelson 36-0, Allen.

2. Osceola (7-1), 4, bye, Sterling.

3. Twin Loup (8-0), 3, bye, Wauneta-Palisade.

4. Humphrey St. Francis (7-1), 5, def. Fullerton 56-12, Emerson-Hubbard.

5. Lawrence-Nelson (7-1), 2, lost to BDS 36-0, Mead.

6. Wynot (7-1), 6, def. Winside 1-0 (forfeit), Fullerton.

7. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1), 7, def. Sterling 61-8, Friend.

8. Loomis (8-0), 10, def. Wallace 38-0, North Central.

9. Blue Hill (7-1), 9, def. Shelton 55-8, Paxton.

10. Bloomfield (7-1), 8, def. Stuart 62-32, Exeter-Milligan.

Others receiving votes: Mullen.