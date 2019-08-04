FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nemanja Nikolic scores, Fire beat Dynamo 1-0

 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored and Kenneth Kronholm had his second consecutive shutout to help the Chicago Fire beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kickoff was delayed nearly 40 minutes because of lightning in the area.

Nicolás Gaitán played a long arcing entry to Nikolic, who redirected it into the net from point-blank range to give Chicago the lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Kronholm finished with four saves. The 33-year-old, who spent the last 14 years playing professionally at various levels in Germany, signed with the Fire on May 7 and had his first MLS shutout in a 0-0 tie with D.C. United on July 27.

The Dynamo (9-11-3) have lost five of their last six games

Chicago (6-10-9) snapped a five-game winless streak dating to a 5-1 win over Atlanta United 5-1 on July 3 and got its first road win this season in 12 tries.