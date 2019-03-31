Nemeth scores 3 goals, Sporting KC routs Impact 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth became the first Hungarian player to score three goals in an MLS game and Johnny Russell scored twice in Sporting Kansas City’s 7-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Russell, Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez each scored in the first half. Russell curled a loose ball into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, Nemeth had a sliding finish of a breakaway opportunity in the 43rd and Gutierrez redirected a cross for his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

Russell scored again in the 50th, cutting back his defender and rolling it inside the far post. Nemeth made it 5-0 in the 68th and 7-0 in the 84th. Sixteen-year-old Gianluca Busio also scored for Sporting KC (2-1-1).

Saphir Taider scored a late goal for Montreal (2-2-0).

DYNAMO 4, RAPIDS 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Memo Rodriguez scored, Colorado put two in its own goal, and Houston won its third straight.

Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Dynamo (3-0-1) in the fourth minute, finishing Alberth Elis’ diagonal pass. It was Rodriguez’s fourth goal of the season.

Axel Sjoberg deflected a rebound into his own in net to give Houston a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute. Keegan Rosenberry punched a cross into his own net to make it 3-0 in the 34th.

Elis got inside a defender on a run into the middle of the area and flicked Mauro Manotas’ pass home to give the Dynamo a 4-0 lead in the 67th. Kei Kamara scored for the Rapids (0-3-2).

CREW 2, ATLANTA UNITED 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in his return from international duty to help Columbus beat Atlanta in a match slowed down by soggy field conditions.

Zardes stopped from a full run and stepped back to create space in the penalty area to finish Robinho’s cross, making it 2-0 with a low shot in the 39th minute. Zardes had a goal in an international friendly against Ecuador on March 21 and added and an assist against Chile on Tuesday.

Pedro Santos opened the scoring for the Crew (3-1-1) in the second minute, pouncing on a deflection for his first goal in over a year. Defending champion Atlanta dropped to 0-2-2.

FC DALLAS 4, REAL SALT LAKE 2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Paxton Pomykal scored two goals and FC Dallas beat 10-man Real Salt Lake.

Pomykal gave FC Dallas (3-1-1) the lead for good with his first MLS goal, a low hard shot into the left corner that made it 2-1 in the 32nd minute. The 19-year-old made it 3-1 in the 64th minute.

Damir Kreilach was shown a straight red card in the 17th minute for a head butt of Carlos Gruezo.

Gruezo and Jesus Ferreira also scored for Dallas.

Jefferson Savarino and Marcelo Silva scored for Real Salt Lake (1-3-1).

LOS ANGELES FC 3, EARTHQUAKES 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Vela capped his first career MLS hat trick with a curling shot from distance and Los Angeles FC beat San Jose.

Vela has six goals and three assists in five games this season for LAFC (4-0-1).

San Jose dropped to 0-4-0.

FIRE 1, RED BULLS 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — David Ousted had his first shutout since the 2017 season and Chicago beat New York for its first victory of the season.

Chicago (1-2-1) took the lead in the 48th minute on an own goal. New York goalkeeper Luis Robles came out of his area to get to a pass over the defense and the loose ball fell to Nemanja Nikolic, whose shot hit the post and deflected off Tim Parker’s chest past the goal line.

New York dropped to 1-2-1.

UNION 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marco Fabian and David Accam scored in the second half and Philadelphia beat expansion FC Cincinnati.

The Union (2-2-1) had their second shutout in a row for their first road victory of the season.

FC Cincinnati (2-2-1) was shut out for the first time in its MLS history.

SOUNDERS 0, WHITECAPS 0, TIE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A video replay decision in extra time cost Vancouver a penalty kick in the scoreless tie with Seattle.

The wild sequence began when Vancouver’s Joaquin Ardaiz took a shot that was stopped by goalkeeper Stefan Frei. The ball rolled to the Whitecaps’ Hwang In-Beom, whose shot was blocked again by a diving Frei. After the play, In-Beom had his legs taken out from underneath him on a sliding tackle by Seattle’s Kim Kee-hee.

At first, referee Robert Sibiga ruled a yellow card against Kee-hee, which would have set up a penalty kick. The call was reversed after a video replay review, though.

The Sounders remained unbeaten at 3-0 and the Whitecaps winless at 0-3-1.

REVOLUTION 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jalil Anibaba and Brandon Bye scored to help New England beat Minnesota for its first victory of the season.

New England (1-3-1) had just two combined goals in its first three games.

Darwin Quintero scored on a penalty kick for Minnesota (2-2-0).