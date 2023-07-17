How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/17/2023

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/17/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street is closing higher ahead of a week full of updates about where profits for U.S. companies are heading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Stocks elsewhere around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than expected. While that’s helped to limit inflation, it’s also diluted a main engine of growth for the world’s economy.

In the U.S., earnings reporting season is accelerating after beginning last week. Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla are among the companies reporting this week.

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. Netflix on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service amid a slowdown in growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
Netflix has outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.37 points, or 0.4%, to 4,522.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.32 points, or 0.2%, to 34,585.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 131.25 points, or 0.9%, to 14,244.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.18 points, or 1%, to 1,951.27.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 683.29 points, or 17.8%.

The Dow is up 1,438.10 points, or 4.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,778.47 points, or 36.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 190.02 points, or 10.8%.