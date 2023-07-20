England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/20/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Drops for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks are clamping the brakes on Wall Street’s torrid rally.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Thursday, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Nasdaq lost 2.1%, its biggest drop in more than four months. The Dow was an outlier and rose 163 points, or 0.5%, because it has less of an emphasis on tech stocks.

Tesla tumbled amid worries about how much cuts to prices will hurt its future profits. Netflix sank after a key measure of revenue declined.

Other news
FILE - The NYSE logo is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, June 2, 2023. Stocks are drifting in early trading following a mixed set of profit reports as Wall Street’s momentum cools a bit. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading Thursday, July 20 coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
Stock market today: Wall Street’s rally fizzles after Tesla and Netflix fall
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Netflix’s subscriber growth surges in a sign that crackdown on password sharing is paying off
Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper subscription option are paying off.
Actor Bob Odenkirk, center, carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What residuals are — and why Hollywood actors and writers are striking over them
Here’s a look at how the system works and the experience of those who receive them — or don’t.
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Asian shares were mixed Thursday after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan reports weaker than expected trade data
Asian shares are mixed after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.85 points, or 0.7%, to 4,534.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.97 points, or 0.5%, to 35,225.18.

The Nasdaq composite fell 294.71 points, or 2.1%, to 14,063.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.73 points, or 0.9%, to 1,967.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.45 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 716.15 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 50.40 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.07 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 695.37 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 2,077.93 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,596.82 points, or 34.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 205.91 points, or 11.7%.