Harkes leads the New England Revolution against CF Montreal

New England Revolution (12-4-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (10-12-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +135, New England +187, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Harkes leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals against D.C. United.

Montreal is 7-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 2-1-0 when it scores a single goal.

The Revolution are 9-3-7 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution rank fourth in the league with 42 goals led by Bobby Wood with seven.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Revolution won the last game 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathieu Choiniere has scored four goals with two assists for Montreal. Mason Toye has two goals over the past 10 games.

Wood has scored seven goals with four assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Revolution: 5-1-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured).

Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.