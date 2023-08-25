Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Rubiales soccer scandal

Harkes leads the New England Revolution against CF Montreal

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New England Revolution (12-4-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (10-12-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +135, New England +187, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Harkes leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals against D.C. United.

Other news
FILE - U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner warms up before the United States faces Panama in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Diego. United States goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) it was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
US goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal
Toronto FC's C.J. Sapong (9) heads the ball next to New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Wood, Petrovic rally Revolution to 2-1 victory over Toronto

Montreal is 7-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 2-1-0 when it scores a single goal.

The Revolution are 9-3-7 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution rank fourth in the league with 42 goals led by Bobby Wood with seven.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Revolution won the last game 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathieu Choiniere has scored four goals with two assists for Montreal. Mason Toye has two goals over the past 10 games.

Wood has scored seven goals with four assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Revolution: 5-1-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured).

Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.