New England Revolution face Charlotte FC in conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Charlotte FC (7-10-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (13-6-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England -136, Charlotte FC +318, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC visits the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference play.

The Revolution are 10-4-8 in conference matchups. The Revolution rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 134 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

Charlotte is 5-7-9 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 144 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Revolution won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has scored nine goals with eight assists for the Revolution. Tomas Chancalay has three goals over the last 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has scored eight goals with five assists for Charlotte. Scott Arfield has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Charlotte: 1-2-7, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.