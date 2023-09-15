Colorado Rapids look to break losing streak in matchup with the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (13-5-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (3-13-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New England Revolution.

The Rapids are 1-4-7 at home. The Rapids have a 2-6 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Revolution are 3-5-5 in road games. The Revolution are sixth in the Eastern Conference drawing 126 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalas Abubakar has two goals for the Rapids. Andreas Maxso has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Carles Gil has eight goals and seven assists for the Revolution. Gustavo Bou has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 1-5-4, averaging 0.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Revolution: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Max (injured), Michael Edwards (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Tomas Vaclik (injured).

